Healthy Lifestyle Hub celebrates one year on Chicago's South Side with benefit dinner next week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been almost one year since the Healthy Lifestyle Hub opened for the community in Auburn Gresham.

The once-vacant building at 839 W. 79th St. has been transformed into a center for wellness.

Dubbed the "Miracle on 79th Street," the hub brought several services to an under-resourced area, including medical and dental, a pharmacy, a cafe, and a bank.

Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation Carlos Nelson spoke with CBS 2's Ryan Baker about the new hub and how many people it has impacted so far.

"When we started the project, we knew it was going to be, you know, an amazing project. With the health center seeing nearly 20,000 patients already in a year and the types of activities," Nelson said. "To see residents coming into that building in tears seeing how amazing the work has been taking that long, vacant horrible four-story building on 79th and bringing it back to life."

The GAGDC will be hosting a benefit dinner on Oct. 26, at the Marriott Marquis, located at 2121 S. Prarie Avenue, to raise funds and celebrate the hub's accomplishments. CBS 2's Irika Sargent will emcee the event.

Tickets can be purchased on the GAGDC events section of their website.