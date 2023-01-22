2 killed in head-on crash on westbound Eisenhower Expressway near Biesterfield Road
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are dead after a head-on crash on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday morning.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lane of I-290 near Biesterfield Road.
Illinois State Police said a 2013 Black Honda Civic, driven by a 22-year-old man from Elgin, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane when it struck a 2007 Silver Toyota Prius, driven by a 24-year-old man, head-on.
Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.
No further information was available.
