2 killed in head-on crash on westbound Eisenhower Expressway near Biesterfield Road

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are dead after a head-on crash on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lane of I-290 near Biesterfield Road.

Illinois State Police said a 2013 Black Honda Civic, driven by a 22-year-old man from Elgin, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane when it struck a 2007 Silver Toyota Prius, driven by a 24-year-old man, head-on.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene.  

No further information was available.

First published on January 22, 2023 / 2:42 PM

