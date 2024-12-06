Haliburton scores 23 points as the Pacers beat the Bulls 132-123

Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and eight assists, and the Indiana Pacers stopped a four-game slide with a 132-123 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points for Indiana, and Bennedict Mathurin finished with 19. The Pacers shot 56.5% from the field and had six players score in double figures.

Indiana led by 13 at halftime, but Chicago closed to 112-109 on Josh Giddey's layup with 6:53 remaining. Haliburton responded with a 3-pointer, sparking an 8-0 run for the Pacers.

Haliburton made five 3s as Indiana went 18 for 29 from long range.

Zach LaVine scored 32 points for Chicago, which had won two in a row. Coby White had 19 points and nine assists, and Ayo Dosunmu added 15 points.