Gurnee police report 15 business break-ins in overnight crime spree

Gurnee police said they are investigating a coordinated crime spree that resulted in 15 business break-ins in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Polcie said that shortly before 4 a.m., officers were sent to a business in the 400 block of Riverside Drive after multiple burglar alarms went off. When they arrived, they found front windows of several businesses shattered.

As the officers investigated, police said it became clear that there had been a coordinated crime spree that hit 15 different businesses across the village. In some cases, the burglaries weren't discovered until workers arrived to open up in the morning.

Cash registers were taken from some stores, while other businesses reported that nothing appeared to be missing. The total among of cash stolen is not yet known, police said.

Police believe multiple suspects were involved in the spree, and said surveillance footage shows several people wearing masks and gloves breaking the front windows of the businesses. None of them were in the area when officers got there.

If you have any information about these burglaries, contact Gurnee police at 847-599-7000 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-222.