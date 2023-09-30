Watch CBS News
Gunfire exchanged during attempted armed robbery at Chicago gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shootout occurred outside of a gas station during an attempted armed robbery in River North Saturday morning.

Around 10:14 a.m., a 48-year-old man was at a fueling station, in the 700 block of North Wells Street, when a gray-in-color vehicle occupied by an unknown number of offenders parked next to him.

One of the offenders entered the victim's vehicle and began to take property from within, police said.

When the victim confronted the offender, an exchange of gunfire ensued.

No injuries were reported.

The offenders were last seen fleeing eastbound from the location.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on September 30, 2023 / 2:06 PM

