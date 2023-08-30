13-year-old boy hospitalized after being shot by group in Fuller Park

Boy, 13, shot by group in Fuller Park

Boy, 13, shot by group in Fuller Park

Boy, 13, shot by group in Fuller Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several men shot a 13-year-old boy on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said the teen was shot in the back on Shields Avenue, north of Garfield Boulevard around 7 p.m.

He was taken in good condition at Comer Children's Hospital.

No arrests were made.

Area One detectives are currently investigating.