13-year-old boy hospitalized after being shot by group in Fuller Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several men shot a 13-year-old boy on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the Fuller Park neighborhood.
Chicago police said the teen was shot in the back on Shields Avenue, north of Garfield Boulevard around 7 p.m.
He was taken in good condition at Comer Children's Hospital.
No arrests were made.
Area One detectives are currently investigating.
