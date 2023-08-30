Watch CBS News
13-year-old boy hospitalized after being shot by group in Fuller Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Boy, 13, shot by group in Fuller Park
Boy, 13, shot by group in Fuller Park 00:17

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several men shot a 13-year-old boy on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said the teen was shot in the back on Shields Avenue, north of Garfield Boulevard around 7 p.m.

He was taken in good condition at Comer Children's Hospital. 

No arrests were made.

Area One detectives are currently investigating.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 9:07 AM

