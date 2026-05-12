Man charged in deadly 2025 hit-and-run crash on I-57 near Matteson

A man has been charged with the hit-and-run death of another man last year on Interstate 57 near south suburban Matteson.

Gregory D. Miles, 40, of Park Forest, has been charged with one count each of leaving the scene of a fatal crash and failure to report a fatal crash.

Illinois State Police said, shortly after 4 a.m. on July 27, 2025, several people got out of a stalled vehicle on I-57 near Vollmer Road in Matteson, and were trying to restart the car, when one person was sideswiped by a passing car.

That driver's car then became disabled at the scene, and the driver ran off.

The person who was struck and another person were then hit by a second car.

One man, 25-year-old Riley Vercher, of Park Forest, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A second person also was taken to the hospital, but survived.

Police said, following an extensive investigation, Miles was identified as the driver who hit and killed Vercher, and fled the scene. He was arrested on Monday and was due to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.