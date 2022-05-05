Watch CBS News

Gov. Pritzker gets in on the action for 'Star Wars' Day May 4

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wednesday was May 4, that is, "May the fourth," like, "May the force be with you."

And of course, for many "Star Wars" fans, that explanation is not needed at all.

Gov. JB Pritzker got in on the action Wednesday, tweeting a photo of himself with a lightsaber in hand.

His wife, MK Pritzker, dressed up as Princes Leia.

The photo has gotten plenty of attention online.

First published on May 4, 2022 / 10:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.