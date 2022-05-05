Gov. Pritzker gets in on the action for 'Star Wars' Day May 4
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wednesday was May 4, that is, "May the fourth," like, "May the force be with you."
And of course, for many "Star Wars" fans, that explanation is not needed at all.
Gov. JB Pritzker got in on the action Wednesday, tweeting a photo of himself with a lightsaber in hand.
His wife, MK Pritzker, dressed up as Princes Leia.
The photo has gotten plenty of attention online.
