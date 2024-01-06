Glendale Heights man charged in 2020 murder on Chicago's Lower West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to the 2020 murder of a 57-year-old man on Chicago's Lower West Side.

Angel Avelar, 22 of Glendale Heights was arrested by members of the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Thursday at his home, in the 1100 block of South Cedar Street. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Avelar was identified as one of the offenders who, on Dec. 28, 2020, around 3:11 a.m., participated in the deadly shooting of the victim, in the 2300 block of South Wood Street, according to police.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

Avelar is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.