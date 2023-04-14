Watch CBS News
Local News

Girls, ages 13 and 16, charged in armed robberies and carjacking in Auburn Gresham area

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenage girls – one of them just 13 – are facing felony charges in two robberies in a carjacking that happened just minutes apart this week.

The girls, 13 and 16, were charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery with a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said on Wednesday, the girls robbed a 26-year-old man at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday and a 35-year-old man 15 minutes later – both in the 8700 block of South Aberdeen Street in Auburn Gresham.

Police said the girls took a vehicle at  gunpoint, but did not specify from whom.

At 2:18 p.m., the girls robbed two 17-year-old boys at 81st Street and Stewart Avenue. Police said they arrested the girls as they were committing this robbery.

The 16-year-old was also charged with possessing a stolen firearm, while the 13-year-old was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 8:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.