Girls, ages 13 and 16, charged in armed robberies and carjacking in Auburn Gresham area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenage girls – one of them just 13 – are facing felony charges in two robberies in a carjacking that happened just minutes apart this week.

The girls, 13 and 16, were charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery with a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said on Wednesday, the girls robbed a 26-year-old man at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday and a 35-year-old man 15 minutes later – both in the 8700 block of South Aberdeen Street in Auburn Gresham.

Police said the girls took a vehicle at gunpoint, but did not specify from whom.

At 2:18 p.m., the girls robbed two 17-year-old boys at 81st Street and Stewart Avenue. Police said they arrested the girls as they were committing this robbery.

The 16-year-old was also charged with possessing a stolen firearm, while the 13-year-old was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.