Girl, 17, charged with battery, robbery outside Western CTA Blue Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage girl is charged after attacking and robbing another teen outside a CTA Blue Line stop earlier this month.

The 17-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday, in the 1700 block of South State Street.

Police say on March 7, she battered and robbed another 17-year-old girl outside the station, located in the 400 block of South Western Avenue.

The teen is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place and one felony count of robbery.

She is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Thursday.