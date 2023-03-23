Watch CBS News
Girl, 17, charged with battery, robbery outside Western CTA Blue Line station

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage girl is charged after attacking and robbing another teen outside a CTA Blue Line stop earlier this month.

The 17-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday, in the 1700 block of South State Street.

Police say on March 7, she battered and robbed another 17-year-old girl outside the station, located in the 400 block of South Western Avenue.

The teen is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place and one felony count of robbery.

She is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Thursday. 

First published on March 23, 2023 / 11:03 AM

