Chicago to honor George Wendt with street name outside childhood home in Beverly

The late comedy legend George Wendt on Sunday will get a street named in his honor in the Chicago neighborhood where he grew up.

Wendt grew up in the Beverly neighborhood on the South Side, at 92nd and Bell. On Sunday, Bell Avenue between 91st Street and 92nd Place will be designated as Honorary George Wendt Way.

The sign will be unveiled in front of his childhood home at noon, with his family, friends, and fellow actors and comedians in attendance.

Wendt died in May at the age of 76.

He started his comedy career in Chicago at The Second City in 1975. His most famous role was as Norm Peterson on "Cheers," always occupying his spot at the end of the bar with a mug of beer in hand, talking about his life with Sam, Coach, and Woody, and of course, his best friend Cliff Clavin. He appeared in every episode of "Cheers" over 11 years.

He also starred in the famous Saturday Night Live skit as Chicago Bears superfan Bob Swerski, introducing the world to the distinctive pronunciation of "Da Bears."