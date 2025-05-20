Remembering George Wendt, who grew up in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood and trained at The Second City

Norm Peterson the "Cheers" character may have seemed as Bostonian as the Red Sox and the Freedom Trail, but the man who portrayed him, the late George Wendt, was a native Chicagoan who was forever proud of his hometown.

Wendt died at his home early Tuesday morning, according to his family. He was 76.

Born Oct. 17, 1948, Wendt grew up in the South Side's Beverly neighborhood — at 92nd Street and Bell Avenue.

The Ridge Historical Society notes that Wendt's father, also named George, was a U.S. Navy veteran in the real state business, and his mother, Loretta, was active in the junior service club at Little Company of Mary Hospital.

He had two brothers and six sisters.

The Second City notes that Wendt famously dropped out of the University of Notre Dame with a 0.00 GPA after moving to an off-campus apartment and not having a car to get to campus in the depths of winter. He did later earn a B.A. from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, according to published reports.

Wendt started his comedy career at The Second City up north in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood in 1975. He would appear on the main stage there for five years.

After taking on a few film roles, he won that famous role on "Cheers" in 1982 — always occupying his spot at the end of the bar with a mug of beer in hand, talking about his life with Sam, Coach, and Woody, and of course, his best friend Cliff Clavin. He appeared in every episode of "Cheers" over 11 years.

"He always said he was the luckiest guy in the world, because he had the best writers, and he always had the best line, and he had an entrance every time," said Pete Burns.

Burns grew up with Wendt back in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood. They connected later in life, and both performed in "Wild Men," a musical satire of the men's movement.

Burns said Wendt was a Chicago sports fan, and in particular a South Side Chicago sports fan with allegiances in line with the new Pope Leo XIV.

"Big Bears, Sox, Hawks, Bulls," said Burns. "He was not a Cub hater, but whenever he went to the Cubs he said, 'I've got to go to enemy territory.'"

Wendt was also well-known for honoring Chicago sports during "Saturday Night Live" in the 1990s. The original "Superfans" sketch featured Joe Mantegna as head fan of "Da Bears" Bill Swerski, along with Mike Myers, Chris Farley, and Robert Smigel. Appearing later as Bill Swerski's brother Bob, Wendt became famous for the sketches too.

Jeremy Smith, general manager of The Second City, said what Wendt learned on the stage there carried him throughout his career.

"In here, he was George — the guy with the biggest heart in the room," Smith said.

The Second City stage is also where Wendt's nephew, Jason Sudeikis, performed before he took off.

"We're all heartbroken, right?" said Smith. "He was not only a staple of Chicago and The Second City, but really the nation."

Wendt often returned to Chicago, making stops back at The Second City, and taking the stage at other local theatre venues — including the Northlight in Skokie, where he most recently starred alongside fellow Second City alum Tim Kazurinsky in the premiere of Bruce Graham's "Funnyman" in 2015.

Wendt also promoted the Green Ribbon Motorcycle Ride, benefiting the Walter Payton Liver Center at UI Health. On CBS 2 Morning News on June 12, 2009, Wendt made a stop outside our downtown broadcast center and talked with anchor/meteorologist Don Schwenneker about the motorcycle ride and its mission.

Wendt was married to actress Bernadette Birkett. They had three children.

He also died on the 32nd anniversary of the "Cheers" series finale.

Already, some Chicago bars have promoted specials on draft beer in his honor.