George Wendt to be remembered with honorary street name in Chicago

The late comedy legend George Wendt will soon be commemorated in Chicago with an honorary street name.

Wendt died in May at the age of 78.

Born Oct. 17, 1948, Wendt grew up in the South Side's Beverly neighborhood — at 92nd Street and Bell Avenue. Later this month, Bell Avenue between 91st Street and 92nd Place will be designated Honorary George Wendt Way.

Wendt started his comedy career at The Second City up north in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood in 1975. He would appear on the main stage there for five years.

After taking on a few film roles, he won that famous role on "Cheers" in 1982 — always occupying his spot at the end of the bar with a mug of beer in hand, talking about his life with Sam, Coach, and Woody, and of course, his best friend Cliff Clavin. He appeared in every episode of "Cheers" over 11 years.

Wendt was also well-known for honoring Chicago sports during "Saturday Night Live" in the 1990s. The original "Superfans" sketch featured Joe Mantegna as head fan of "Da Bears" Bill Swerski, along with Mike Myers, Chris Farley, and Robert Smigel. Appearing later as Bill Swerski's brother Bob, Wendt became famous for the sketches too.