Chicago businesses raise money as part of national strike day opposing Trump immigration crackdown

Some Chicago small businesses are donating money as a way to participate in a national day of protest calling for "no work, no school, no shopping" in protest of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

In Chicago, some small businesses announced they were closing and more chose to stay open as sanctuary spaces for the community or to support their staff and instead are opting to donate a portion or all of the day's sales to groups fighting for immigration rights, helping people who are being deported or otherwise provide support to immigrant communities.

The Understudy Coffee and Books in Andersonville announced on their Facebook page they are closed for the day in support of the strikes, as did Stockyard Coffee.

Lemon, a bar in Chicago's West Town neighborhood, will be open Friday but are donating 100% of the sales of their "Industry Standard" Handshake (a combo cheap beer and shot of whiskey) will be donated to the North Minneapolis Mutual Aid Fund, they said on their social media.

The Latina Sweat Project, a nonprofit yoga studio in Pilsen, said their staff voted to open their doors "as a sanctuary for or community" and all their classes Friday are free.

Among other businesses staying open but donating are mfk. restaurant, who are donating 100% of their profits Friday to the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR); Lost Larson, which has donation jars to collect money for ICIRR; Losst Girls Vintage, who are donating 20% of their proceeds Friday to ICIRR; Soul Good Coffee, who are donating 20% of their sales to ICIRR and adding a "round up" option for further donations through Sunday; Enjoy, an Urban General Store, which is donating 20% of sales to the Midwest Immigration Board Fund; and Akahoshi Ramen, which is donating all revenue from the preview special on sale Friday to ICIRR.

There is also a rally planned for Daley Plaza at 4 p.m., though the possibility of heavy snow could impact that event.