Actor Gary Sinise honors local vets with a BBQ, special concert in Highland Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Actor Gary Sinise is performing with his band, as part of a concert honoring those in Highland Park.

Hours ago, Sinise paid tribute to other heroes: Local veterans. And he made history in the process.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos was there.

A July Fourth cookout with all the trimmings. The guests of honor: More than 150 local veterans, all who served and sacrificed.

Paying them a surprise visit at the Edward Hines Jr. VA hospital -- none other than actor and Illinois native - Gary Sinise.

The Gary Sinise Foundation has supported veterans, first responders, and Gold Star families across the country since 2011, and hosted the "Serving Heroes" event, shining a light on the community that some say has been underserved.

On this day, his organization made history, serving its one-millionth meal.

"There's no way we could ever do enough to celebrate and support our veterans," Sinise said. "But we could continue to try to find other ways to show our support and do a little more."

For veteran Jim Miller, taking time to celebrate those who served should be something that happens beyond the Fourth of July.

"You know, if you can stop by and say hello. You know, this is a hospice and they are in there in the bed all day. So saying hello would be nice," Miller said.

The holiday is not only reserved for a time to give back to veterans, but now the actor who grew up in the area is using the day to reflect on the tragedy from a year ago.

"I actually grew up in Highland Park. I went to Highland Park High School, and so I was obviously heartbroken at what happened, and I wanted to come and help them through," Sinese said.

The actor is set to perform with his cover band Tuesday night at a benefit concert honoring families and first responders, putting a cap on what Sinise calls a homecoming with no shortage of gratitude.

"It's a special day for our country, obviously, and I'm glad to be here to celebrate," Sinese said.