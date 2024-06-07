Alleged gang members accused of killing Illinois National Guard soldier Chrys Carvajal

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two purported gang members have been indicted on federal racketeering charges accusing them of the 2021 murder of Illinois National Guard soldier Chrys Carvajal.

Gary "Gotti" Roberson, 40, and Joseph "Troubles" Matos, 41, are accused of shooting and killing Carvajal on July 3, 2021, "for the purpose of maintaining and increasing position in the Milwaukee Kings" street gang, according to the May 14 indictment, which was unsealed on Thursday.

According to the indictment, the Milwaukee Kings gang operates on the North Side of Chicago and carries out murders and other acts of violence to preserve and protect its power and territory, to further illegal drug trafficking, and to keep others in fear of the gang.

Carvajal, 19, who had just returned home after Army National Guard training, was leaving a party on July 3, 2021, and walking to his car when he was shot and killed at the corner of Lockwood Avenue and Palmer Street in the Belmont-Cragin neighborhood.

"He was off serving and protecting our country, and for him to come home - and not even a month of him being home - you killed my brother, and now my family is broken," his sister, Jennifer Ramirez, said as the family offered a $10,000 reward in the case three weeks after his death.

Four months after the killing, Carvajal's family and their supporters called on the Cook County State's Attorney's office to file charges in the case, insisting there was video evidence and eyewitness testimony of the crime and that police had made an arrest. But the Cook County State's Attorney's offices said at the time that there wasn't enough evidence to file charges.

The indictment against Roberson and Matos does not provide details on the shooting.

According to court records, Roberson was taken into custody on May 16, two days after the indictment was filed, and remains in custody. Matos remains at large.

Roberson was arrested on the same day the FBI raided a home in the 2200 block of West Farragut Avenue in Chicago, and a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office confirmed the raid was connected to the indictment.