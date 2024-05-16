FBI raids house on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI on Thursday searched a home in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.
The raid was conducted at a house in the 2200 block of West Farragut Avenue, near Leavitt Street.
A public safety notice from Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) said federal agents used flash bang stun grenades prior to entry.
The FBI confirmed it was engaged in court-authorized activity in the area Thursday morning, and said there was no known threat to public safety.
There was no further comment from the FBI.