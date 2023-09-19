Gabby Giffords in Chicago to speak at advocacy training for gun violence survivors
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Former congresswoman and activist Gabby Giffords will be in Chicago on Tuesday for advocacy training aimed at helping survivors of gun violence.
Her stop in Chicago is part of her organization GIFFORDS and a nationwide tour to empower survivors. She is expected to speak at the conference later Tuesday afternoon at McCormick Place.
Giffords suffered a brain injury after she was shot during a mass shooting in 2011.
