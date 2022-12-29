Funeral services to be held Thursday for pregnant woman murdered by unborn child's father

Funeral services for pregnant woman murdered by unborn's father

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A murdered woman and her unborn child will be laid to rest.

The body of 40-year-old Bilian Fang was discovered near the Stickney Water Reclamation Plant in Cicero last month.

Inside her jacket was a note from 46-year-old Yaer Shen the unborn child's father - taking responsibility for her death.

Fang and her child will be buried at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Stickney at 11 a.m.

Shen is facing charges of first-degree murder intentional homicide of an unborn child and concealing a homicide.