Man charged with murder of woman, unborn child

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Brighton Park man is charged with allegedly murdering a pregnant woman, according to Chicago police.

Police arrested Yaer Shen, 46, Tuesday, in the 2800 block of West 36th Street.

He was identified as the suspect who was responsible for the death of a 40-year-old woman and her unborn child.

He was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, intentional homicide of an unborn child, and concealing of homicidal death.

Shen is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.