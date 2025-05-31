Frank Lloyd Wright's Elizabeth and Rollin Furbeck House in Oak Park hits the market for $1.9M

Have you ever visited a Frank Lloyd Wright home and wondered what it's like to live in one? Now, you can own one, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

The Elizabeth and Rollin Furbeck House at 515 Fair Oaks Ave. in Oak Park has hit the market.

Elizabeth and Rollin Furbeck House at 515 Fair Oaks Ave. in Oak Park. flwfurbeckhouse.com

According to the realtor site Redfin, the 1897 home is one of Wright's earliest and most innovative residential works.

The 5000-square-foot, three-story single-family home has five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and a five-car garage, the website said.

Other amenities include a mezzanine reading nook that overlooks the main room, a heated pool, and a recreation room that can be used for movie nights, play space, or casual lounging.

The home has been on the market for two weeks, according to the website.

The cost to own the home will run the potential buyer $1,975,000.