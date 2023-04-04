Former President Trump set to be arraigned in New York: experts' analysis

Former President Trump to surrender to authorities in New York

Former President Trump to surrender to authorities in New York

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The New York City Police Department is on high alert, as former President Donald Trump prepares to turn himself in to authorities.

Mr. Trump is scheduled to be arraigned and booked on Tuesday afternoon. Late Monday, the judge in the case ruled that cameras will not be allowed inside the courtroom during the hearing.

"This is a case that my organization, CREW, thought was significant. We asked the government to investigate possible crimes in connection with these hush money payments and the lies connected to those years ago," said Noah Bookbinder, president of the nonpartisan Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). "I think that's a huge victory for accountability."

As Mr. Trump made the historic trip from his home a Mar-a-Lago in Florida to New York City ahead of his arraignment, he did not leave quietly. He called the investigation that led to his indictment a "witch hunt," and accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of leaking the indictment.

His supporters also lined the streets in Florida as the Secret Service led him to the airport.

On Monday, when Mr. Trump landed at LaGuardia Airport, his supporters were already lining up around Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan.

Security was tight in the Big Apple well ahead of time. While the NYPD said there are no credible threats to the city, the department ordered all 35,000 officers to be in uniform and on standby.

"The NYPD is prepared to ensure that everyone is able to have their voices heard peacefully while exercising their First Amendment rights," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Monday.

"While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: control yourselves. New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

As Ali Bauman of CBS 2 in New York reported, Mayor Adams also called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who announced she would join protests outside the courthouse on Tuesday.

"People like Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she's stated she's coming to town. While you're in town, be on your best behavior," said Adams.

Meanwhile, the unprecedented indictment remains sealed. But a source familiar with the case told CBS News on Saturday that the president will be charged with falsifying business records in the first degree, a felony. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating alleged falsified business records connected to a $130,000 wire transfer to adult film star Stormy Daniels by Trump's former attorney and one-time "fixer" Michael Cohen ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump has denied a sexual encounter with Daniels.

"Of course, I very much anticipate a motion to dismiss coming, because there's no law that fits this," said Mr. Trump's attorney, Joe Tacopina, told CNN.

CBS 2's De Mar asked University of Chicago political scientist William G. Howell what he would be paying attention to.

"I think I'm going to pay attention to extent to which the DA can focus on the charges at hand," Howell said.

Howell said the indictment is also likely to play a key role in Mr. Trump's 2024 presidential aspirations.

"He's solidifying all the more that he's in control of the party. I think there's that in play," Howell said. "But I don't think it bodes well for him in a general election."

Mr. Trump is expected to arrive before noon Tuesday for processing. He will be fingerprinted and may even stand for a mug shot.

He will be "processed like any other defendant," CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman said.

A judge will outline the charges, and Mr. Trump will be asked to enter a plea.