Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan loses license to practice law

Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan has been disbarred.

The Illinois Supreme Court took Madigan off the list of people licensed to practice law on Wednesday.

Madigan is now serving a 7 1/2-year prison sentence in West Virginia after being convicted of corruption in February.

A federal jury in February convicted him on 10 corruption counts, but acquitted him on seven other charges, and were deadlocked on six other counts, following a four-month trial accusing him of running a yearslong criminal enterprise to enrich himself and his political allies.

Madigan and his longtime political confidant Michael McClain were accused of conspiring with utility companies ComEd and AT&T to provide no-show jobs to Madigan's allies in exchange for the speaker's help on legislation. Prosecutors also accused Madigan of pressuring real estate developers to hire his private law firm, which specializes in property tax appeals.

Madigan is appealing his conviction.