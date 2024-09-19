Over a year after devastating floods, West Side Chicago residents say they've gotten no help from city

Seniors from Chicago's West Side frustrated by no relief over a year after floods

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just before the 4th of July in 2023, a historic storm left parts of Chicago awash in 8 inches of rain—with the city's West Side hit especially hard.

More than a year later, some West Side neighbors said they are still waiting on the relief money they were promised.

"The smell was not livable," said Minnie Hill of the Austin neighborhood. "You couldn't even live in the house for a while."

The summer floods of 2023 left countless basements with mold along doors and walls.

"It was a disaster," said Queen Jackson of the West Garfield Park neighborhood. "It was a lot of water."

The seniors' homes were impacted, and the cleanup left them overwhelmed.

"I gave them everything that they need," said Jackson. "But I'm still—I'm waiting."

Six years before the July 2023 flood, Ms. Jackson had a flood control mechanism installed. She was prepared, yet the water still got inside the home.

More than a year later, she says she can't get any answers—especially when it comes to getting any financial assistance.

"I look at it like this—everybody come in this city can get help, but here I've been here over 60 years," Jackson said, "and I'm not begging for nothing, but still can't get no help."

At a news conference this past July, Mayor Brandon Johnson said the city had secured an additional $5 million for flood relief. Ms. Jackson and Ms. Hill both attended the news conference—sitting as the mayor uttered the words about how easy it would be to access the funds.

"It's important to note there's no application process for this funding," Mayor Johnson said at the news conference in July.

Yet the seniors say the mayor's claims were far from the truth—adding two months after the city secured the $5 million, the seniors remain without anything.

"You told us one thing, and then we got to do another," said Jackson.

In fact, Ms. Hill said she was forced to prove she owns her house.

"I had to bring in my deed to my home, because my home is paid off," she said.

Hill and Jackson were both forced to reapply for assistance, and they have not received a dime.

"I've received two letters from the city, saying they cannot assist," said Hill.

Both seniors wonder why after they were submerged in floodwaters, they have now they have been left high and dry when there are millions available for victims like them.

They and many of their neighbors are tired of jumping through so many hoops.

"They want us to give up, [to say], 'I had enough and can't take it anymore,'" said Hill.

Jackson and Hill say they are not giving up.