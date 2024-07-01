Watch CBS News
Some West Side Chicago residents still waiting for help with flood damage one year later

By Todd Feurer, Zak Spector

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One year after massive flooding on the West Side, many homeowners are frustrated that they're still dealing with damage.

Record-breaking rainfall over the July 4th weekend last year flooded streets and homes across the West Side, where countless basements filled with water in the Austin and Lawndale neighborhoods.

One year later, some West Siders are still waiting for help paying for cleanup and repairs.

"One year ago, we had seniors crying because they're tapped out, because they spent their money repairing their basement using their Social Security money," said flood victim Roman Marrow.

Neighbors said hundreds of homes still need repairs.

"We shouldn't be seeing seniors with mold crawled up their walls," said Jacqueline Reed, with the West Side Recovery Group. "So that's what we're here for. We're here to say we are tired."

Donors have come forward to help pay for some of the recovery effort. 

