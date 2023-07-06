Chicago's West Side residents hit by major flooding for second time in days

CHICAGO (CBS) – Another round of rain this week meant another round of cleanup in less than a week, but Wednesday's night storm hit some of the same homes on Chicago's West Side.

It's not just the city but also the suburbs where owners were still cleaning up after Sunday's flash flooding.

CBS 2's Sara Machi spoke with people who were cleaning up. She also came across an alley in Cicero where there was a massive effort to clean up.

People were pulling all sorts of wet possessions from their homes. It's a situation that some residents were all too familiar with.

CBS 2 spoke with homeowners in nearby Austin who were dealing with their second round of flooding within days.

After 35 years in his home on North Laramie Avenue, Cody Henry was cleaning up flood damage for the first time.

"I was thanking God I got two pumps, but it didn't make no difference in the end," said Henry.

He's watched as his neighbors' homes flooded in the past, but on Sunday, he became the next to deal with high water damage with 2 feet of water in his own basement.

Henry: "I've been taking duck baths."

Machi: "What is a duck bath?"

Henry: "It's when you take some hot water, put it in the sink, and just wash all the important parts."

Crews were all along the street cleaning up and volunteers were clearing out Joan Banker's home.

"I said, 'Where is the water coming from?'" she said. "She went to the back door and there it flooded in. It just kept coming and kept coming."

Roman Morrow showed CBS 2 his basement which again had standing water. He said he was dealing with a couple of inches of water on Thursday.

His mom lives across the street and is also dealing with a second flood. Though it is far less than what came through on Sunday, Morrow is already spent hundreds to clean up, and is forced to do it again.

"It came all the way up to the couch," Morrow said referring to the water. "It's hard when you clean up and then this comes back to square one."

Morrow and other residents who spoke with CBS 2 said they're hoping there will be some state or federal disaster money to help them recover.

Until then, they feel like they are relying on their neighbors, friends, and family to help them, though many are dealing with the same flooding themselves.