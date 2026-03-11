Flooding on Chicago roads after overnight severe thunderstorms, Flood Watch

The city of Chicago and immediate surrounding area were not affected by the destructive and deadly tornadoes that struck parts of Illinois and Northwest Indiana on Tuesday night, but heavy and noisy storms did leave several areas flooded.

Among the many areas left with flooded streets overnight Tuesday into Wednesday was Damen Avenue near Schiller Street and A.N. Pritzker School in the Wicker Park neighborhood. Cars heading down the road were seen splashing through the floodwaters as if parting the Red Sea.

To the west in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, a viaduct over Kedzie Avenue was left flooded.

A Flood Warning was also in effect into the morning hours Wednesday for Thorn Creek in the south suburbs.

These are only a few areas affected by overnight flooding from the storms Tuesday night, which also brought thunder and lightning, strong winds, and hail across the area.

The flooding in Chicago came as four suspected tornadoes touched down south of the area in both Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

Indiana officials confirmed two fatalities and multiple people injured in Lake Village, Indiana, after storms hit the area.