4 suspected tornadoes caused by supercell reported across Illinois, Northwest Indiana overnight

At least four suspected tornadoes touched down across Illinois and Northwest Indiana during severe storms on Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornadoes all spawned from the same supercell, the NWS said, which tracked from Pontiac, IL to Wheatfield, Indiana, and continued toward Knox, Indiana.

The touchdowns were reported in Pontiac, Illinois, Lake Village, Illinois and Wheatfield, Indiana.

The NWS is deploying survey crews in Kankakee, Newton and Jasper County.

Officials also said the supercell from the tornadoes produced a hail ranging in size from 2 to 4 inches in diameter from Pontiac to the Illinois/Indiana state line.

Large hail was also reported in the southwest suburbs, with hail as large as 5.2 inches in Kankakee, which Meteorologist David Yeomans said might be a record for Illinois.

Kankakee school district closed Wednesday

Kankakee School District 111 announced that all schools will be closed on Wednesday after severe storms hit the county on Tuesday.

he district posted on social media that the closures were due to "widespread storm impacts, including power outages and damage."

In addition to District 111, Kankakee Community College posted on social media that its Riverfront campus and manufacturing and industrial technology center, along with its north and south extension centers, will also be closed.