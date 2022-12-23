Watch CBS News
Local News

Airlines cancel more than 500 flights Friday at Chicago airports amid frigid conditions

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A winter storm hit the Chicago area and frigid conditions Friday morning are causing airlines to cancel flights at O'Hare and Midway Airports.   

As of 8 a.m. Friday, 307  flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport. 

At Midway International Airport, 251 flights were canceled.

Check back for flight cancellation updates as the storm progresses.  

First published on December 23, 2022 / 7:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.