Airlines cancel more than 500 flights Friday at Chicago airports amid frigid conditions
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A winter storm hit the Chicago area and frigid conditions Friday morning are causing airlines to cancel flights at O'Hare and Midway Airports.
As of 8 a.m. Friday, 307 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport.
At Midway International Airport, 251 flights were canceled.
Check back for flight cancellation updates as the storm progresses.
