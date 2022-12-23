Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous wind chills, blowing snow

CHICAGO (CBS)-- As the snowfall wraps up, dangerous cold with blowing and drifting snow is expected Friday. 

Wind chills are between -30 and -40 degrees. Frost bite can happen in as little as ten to 20 minutes, so you will want to limit outdoor exposure. 

Aside for the dangerously cold wind chills, icy roads and blowing snow is a threat to a commuters. 

Winds will start to ease up heading into Saturday and Saturday.   

