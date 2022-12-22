Watch CBS News
More than 500 flights canceled at Chicago airports as winter storm approaches

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago airports preparing for winter storm Thursday
Chicago airports preparing for winter storm Thursday 02:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As a winter storm with blizzard-like conditions approaches, airlines have reported flight cancellations and delays at O'Hare and Midway Airports. 

A Winter storm warning for Chicago goes into effect Thursday at noon. Widespread snow develops Thursday afternoon and evening.   

As of 7 a.m. 395 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport, and delays are averaging over 15 minutes.

At Midway International Airport, 164 flights were canceled and delays are also averaging about 15 minutes. 

Check back for flight cancellation updates as the storm progresses. 

First published on December 22, 2022 / 6:05 AM

