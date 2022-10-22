First Alert Weather: Warm and breezy weekend

First Alert Weather: Beautiful weekend before cold returns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The winds this weekend are the reason temps will soar!

Lots of sunshine today with temps running almost 20 degrees above the norm!

Plenty of sunshine, breezy and warm on Sunday as well.

Next chance for showers Monday through Wednesday.

Stats

Normal High- 60

Friday- 76

Today- 77

Sunrise- 7:12am

Forecast

Today- Sunny and warm with a breezy high of 77 degrees. S winds at 15 will gust to 30.

Tonight- Clear and mild, 59.

Sunday- Sunshine, with a few clouds, and a high of 78. Southerly winds gusting to 30.

