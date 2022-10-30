Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Cloudy with chance of rain

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Chance for rain, otherwise cloudy day
First Alert Weather: Chance for rain, otherwise cloudy day 02:07

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy Sunday with rain showers possible in the afternoon and night. Best chances to the south. Above normal temps.

todays-planner-10-30
CBS News Chicago
today-10-30.png
CBS News Chicago

Rain tonight, with the exception of areas to the north. Some rain lingers into Halloween. Slight chance for showers to linger to the north for trick or treaters, higher chances to the south. 

tomorrow-planner-10-30.png
CBS News Chicago
tomorrow-temps-10-30.png
CBS News Chicago
halloween-forecast-10-30.png
CBS News Chicago

Warmup to the 70s as we begin November this week.

STATS

Normal high- 57

Saturday- 67

Today- 63

Sunrise- 7:21am

FORECAST

Today- Showers possible to the south this afternoon, High of 63.

Tonight- Rain. Low of 49.

Halloween- A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy. 63.

7-day-forecast-10-30.png
CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 6:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.