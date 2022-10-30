First Alert Weather: Cloudy with chance of rain

First Alert Weather: Chance for rain, otherwise cloudy day

First Alert Weather: Chance for rain, otherwise cloudy day

First Alert Weather: Chance for rain, otherwise cloudy day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy Sunday with rain showers possible in the afternoon and night. Best chances to the south. Above normal temps.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Rain tonight, with the exception of areas to the north. Some rain lingers into Halloween. Slight chance for showers to linger to the north for trick or treaters, higher chances to the south.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Warmup to the 70s as we begin November this week.

STATS

Normal high- 57

Saturday- 67

Today- 63

Sunrise- 7:21am

FORECAST

Today- Showers possible to the south this afternoon, High of 63.

Tonight- Rain. Low of 49.

Halloween- A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy. 63.

CBS News Chicago