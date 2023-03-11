Chicago firefighter's two other children die after Montclare house fire that killed wife, son

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago firefighter's two remaining children have died, after a house fire earlier this week also killed his wife and 7-year-old son.

Cook County Medical Examiner's office records confirm a 2-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl died from the fire Friday night. Their names have not been released.

The firefighter's wife, 36-year-old Summer Day-Stewart, died on Thursday, and the couple's 7-year-old son, Ezra Stewart, was pronounced dead on Wednesday evening.

The firefighter, identified by Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2 as Walter Stewart, performed CPR on his wife after the fire.

Earlier this week, the Fire Department said all four members of the family suffered from smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out Tuesday night in a house at 2554 N. Rutherford Ave., right off Wrightwood Avenue.

Video from a neighbor's Ring camera shows the chaos as firefighters arrived on scene. There was a massive presence as fire trucks lined North Rutherford Avenue.

The video shows what looks like a stretcher being wheeled up to the lawn in a frantic attempt to save the family.

Chicago Fire Department officials have said Walter Stewart, who lived in the house, responded himself – and gave his own wife CPR. He was not part of the fire crew that responded to the fire, but when he heard the address of the fire over radio dispatch, he went to the scene.

We are told he is also an EMT – and joined the Fire Department within the past few years.

The pain the CFD firefighter is experiencing is hard for neighbors and loved ones to described. Many on the close-knit block were too upset to speak on camera.

Flowers and stuffed animals lined the torched porch Friday night – in a sign of compassion and love from those who only want to wrap their arms around a grieving husband, father, and Chicago firefighter.

The Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2 issued a statement in support of the Stewart family:

"Every member of Local 2 and the Department mourns with our brother Walter and the Stewart family. This tragedy weighs heavy on our hearts, and we pledge our ongoing support," said Jim Tracy President of Local 2. "Local 2 is encouraging everyone to make a donation for Walter and the Stewart family through the "Ignite The Spirit Chicago."

Those who want to donate can do so by visiting the Ignite the Spirit Chicago website.

Firefighters handed out smoke detectors and fire prevention materials in the neighborhood on Friday, a common practice for the Fire Department after fatal fires. The Stewart family's home did have smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.