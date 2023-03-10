Chicago firefighter's wife dies 3 days after fire that killed son, injured 2 other children

The above video is from a previous report

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago firefighter's wife has died after a devastating fire in the Montclare neighborhood, which also killed their 7-year-old son, and left two other children gravely injured.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed 36-year-old Summer Day-Stewart was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The firefighter, identified by Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2 as Walter Stewart, performed CPR on his wife after the fire.

Their 7-year-old son, Ezra, was pronounced dead on Wednesday evening.

Their 7-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son remain in critical condition at the hospital.

The fire broke out Tuesday night in a house at 2554 N. Rutherford Ave., right off Wrightwood Avenue. Wednesday night, a wreath with a teddy bear and a banner reading "rest in peace" was set up outside the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. On Wednesday afternoon, wooden boards went up to cover the damage to the house outside.

Outside on the parkway, a car seat and a tricycle served as signs of the family who live in the house.

Chicago Fire Department officials have said Walter Stewart, who lived in the house, responded himself – and gave his own 34-year-old wife CPR. He was not part of the fire crew that responded to the fire, but when he heard the address of the fire over radio dispatch, he went to the scene.

We are told the he is also an EMT – and joined the Fire Department within the past few years.

The Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2 issued a statement in support of the Stewart family:

"Every member of Local 2 and the Department mourns with our brother Walter and the Stewart family. This tragedy weighs heavy on our hearts, and we pledge our ongoing support," said Jim Tracy President of Local 2. "Local 2 is encouraging everyone to make a donation for Walter and the Stewart family through the "Ignite The Spirit Chicago"

Those who want to donate can do so by visiting the Ignite the Spirit Chicago website.

Firefighters handed out smoke detectors and fire prevention materials in the neighborhood on Friday, a common practice for the Fire Department after fatal fires.

The Stewart family's home did have smoke detectors.