Montclare reeling after firefighter's wife, three children are gravely injured in fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Twenty-four hours after a devastating fire left the wife and three children of a Chicago firefighter in grave condition, many questions remained about what happened.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, we were still waiting on information Wednesday night on the updated conditions of the four people rushed to the hospital form the Montclare neighborhood fire, as well as on how the fire started.

We do know the Chicago Fire Department and the neighborhood are hoping the family will be able to survive and return home.

The fire broke out Tuesday night in a house at 2554 N. Rutherford Ave., right off Wrightwood Avenue. A night later, a wreath with a teddy bear and a banner reading "rest in peace" were set up outside the house.

The items were dropped off Wednesday afternoon by a fellow firefighter who did not want to go on camera.

But the Fire Department has not announced any deaths in this case. Early Wednesday, the CFD said all four members of the firefighter's family suffered smoke inhalation.

But with no word from Chicago Police or Fire, neighbors fear the worst.

"I hope the children area okay," said neighbor Carlos Gomez.

The fire investigation is under way. On Wednesday afternoon, wooden boards went up to cover the damage to the house outside.

Outside on the parkway, a car seat and a tricycle served as signs of the family who live in the house.

The youngest victim in the fire is just 2 years old.

"We pray for the family and the children," Gomez said.

Carlos Gomez took his dog for a walk Tuesday night – and saw fire crews hard at work trying to the family of one of their own.

"Smoke everywhere," Gomez said. "We noticed that they pulled out someone. I heard they were children, and they tried to resuscitate them."

Chicago Fire said the firefighter who lived in the house responded himself – and gave his own 34-year-old wife CPR.



The children were an 8-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl, and that 2-year-old boy.

We are told the firefighter who lives in the house is also an EMT – and joined the Fire Department within the past few years.

We are still working on getting that update on his three kids and their mom and what started the fire.