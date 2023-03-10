Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters to hand out smoke detectors after deadly house fire in Montclare

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Firefighters will hand out smoke detectors after deadly Montclare house fire
Firefighters will hand out smoke detectors after deadly Montclare house fire 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters will be handing out smoke alarms and fire prevention materials in the neighborhood where a child died in a fire earlier this week.

That fire broke out inside a Chicago firefighter's home that did have smoke detectors.

It happened Tuesday night in Chicago's Montclare neighborhood on Rutherford. A 7-year-old boy died after being hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The firefighter's wife and two other children remain in critical condition.

It's still not clear what caused the fire.

Firefighters will be in the neighborhood today at 10 a.m.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 9:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.