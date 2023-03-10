Firefighters to hand out smoke detectors after deadly house fire in Montclare

Firefighters will hand out smoke detectors after deadly Montclare house fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters will be handing out smoke alarms and fire prevention materials in the neighborhood where a child died in a fire earlier this week.

That fire broke out inside a Chicago firefighter's home that did have smoke detectors.

It happened Tuesday night in Chicago's Montclare neighborhood on Rutherford. A 7-year-old boy died after being hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The firefighter's wife and two other children remain in critical condition.

It's still not clear what caused the fire.

Firefighters will be in the neighborhood today at 10 a.m.