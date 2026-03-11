"Find Dan Davis" Facebook followers worldwide offer condolences after body found in Blue Island

Hundreds of "Find Dan Davis" Facebook followers worldwide are offering their condolences after the body of the Chicago father, who went missing last November, was found in Blue Island on Monday.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Dan's daughter Wendy Davis wrote in part, "The update I never wanted to make. Three and a half months of agony has finally come to a close. As of yesterday afternoon, my dad was located, but is no longer with us."

Wendy and her family set up the "Find Dan Davis" Facebook group to spread the word after his initial disappearance in November. The Chicago-based search quickly grew, and people worldwide followed along, creating a viral page of over 50,000 members.

Since the announcement of his death, the Facebook page has been flooded with well-wishes and condolences. Messages have been posted from across the U.S., and even as far as New Zealand.

One member said they had been reading the Facebook updates "since 1k followers and seeing how it grew throughout the search was amazing."

Wendy said she is appreciative of everyone who helped. She said, "Not a single gesture went unnoticed. I am so glad dad is so loved. #FamousDan."

Many group members shared how reading updates had become part of their "daily reading."

"I have never seen such a devoted group of citizens who wholeheartedly wanted to see this man reunited with his daughter," a group member posted on Wednesday. "The Facebook group 'Find Dan Davis' was absolutely remarkable.

Others shared how they felt like they knew Dan and his family from following since the beginning.

A member in Georgia posted for Wendy, "Please know you have an army behind you and your mother. We are all grieving with you!"

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Blue Island and the Blue Island Police Department for more information as the investigation continues.

Davis, 59, was last seen on Nov. 25, 2025, at his job at the 115 Bourbon Street bar after being involved in a car accident the day before. He was believed to have suffered a head injury, but refused medical attention.

Cook County sheriff's deputies dropped him off at his job around 12:30 a.m. that day. Bodycam video the sheriff's department released showed he had some difficulty walking. His family believed he had experienced a medical issue before going missing.