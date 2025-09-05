Temporary fencing going up at Dirksen Federal Building ahead of protests, deployment of federal troops

Temporary fencing going up at Dirksen Federal Building ahead of protests, deployment of federal troo

Temporary fencing is now up outside the Dirksen Federal Building in advance of protests and the possible deployment of federal troops in Chicago.

Officials said the fencing is to help people access the courthouse safely.

The courthouse is not expected to see an influx of activity. Officials confirmed that individuals arrested, who are subject to deportation proceedings, will not be brought before a judge in the Northern District of Illinois.

Officials said those cases are administrative and not judicial proceedings.

There's no word on where exactly they will be taken instead.

This is not the only area bracing for protests ahead of looming law enforcement crackdowns.

The windows of the ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois, were boarded up on Wednesday night, possibly in preparation for the protests taking place outside.

Protesters prepare to demonstrate outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center in Broadview, Illinois, on Friday.

Growing concerns over ICE enforcement

Local Latino organizations held a rally on Thursday afternoon to protest the Trump administration and its immigration policies. The rally came as Gov. Pritzker said he believes the Trump administration has chosen to drastically ramp up immigration raids and arrests in September.

Communities in Chicago's northern suburbs are preparing for the arrival of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Officials with the City of North Chicago said Lake County law enforcement had a meeting Wednesday with federal officials over the logistics of some 300 ICE agents arriving in the area. No hard plans were shared for when the ICE agents will hit the street, but CBS News Chicago is told they will be staying in hotels in the area.

West suburban Broadview said federal immigration officials have also contacted them, confirming large-scale enforcement operations will begin soon.

Village officials released a statement Thursday, writing, "The Village of Broadview is coordinating with our neighboring law enforcement partners, the Illinois State Police, and the Cook County Sheriff's Police to ensure safety and order are maintained in our community as ICE's operations unfold. Additionally, because Broadview respects the rule of law, we will defend the constitutionally protected right to peaceful protest and will accept no interference with that right. Simultaneously, we will reject any illegal behavior that puts Broadview police officers' safety or the safety of local businesses and residents at risk."