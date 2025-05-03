Watch CBS News
FBI seek 3 men in armed robbery of armored truck in Blue Island

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
The FBI is asking for the public's help with information after three men robbed an armored truck at gunpoint Friday afternoon in Blue Island.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the U.S. Bank branch at 11960 Western Avenue.

The bureau said the thieves displayed handguns, and no injuries were reported.

They were described as three Black men in their late teens to mid-20s. One of the suspects has a medium build and was wearing dark-colored sweatpants, a hooded sweatshirt, a black face mask, and light gray gloves.

They left the scene in an unknown vehicle and are still at large.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information can report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can also remain anonymous. 

