Father, son dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Porter County, Indiana, officials say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
A Chicago area father and son are dead after being pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon in Porter County, Indiana, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

Around 4:20 p.m., Conservation Officers and National Park Rangers responded to a reported active water rescue on the lake near Dune Acres. A good Samaritan had removed the two men from the water.

Conservation Officers and National Park Rangers boated the men to the Port of Indiana while performing CPR. They were then taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The victims were identified as David Meneou, 65, of Joliet, Illinois, and Jameson Meneou, 20, of Lockport, Illinois. 

A preliminary investigation indicated that both men were in the water when Jameson Meneou entered deep water and began struggling. David Meneou attempted to rescue his son but also began to struggle in the deep water.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available. 

