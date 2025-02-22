Winning Fast Play lottery ticket worth over $3 million sold at Chicago Northwest Side store

A winning Fast Play ticket worth over $3 million was sold this week at a Northwest Side convenience store, Lottery officials announced on Saturday.

The player bought the Ultimate Diamond Jackpot ticket, worth $3,188,104, on Thursday at Komal Wine and Liquor at 4628 N. Cumberland Ave. near O'Hare airport.

Ashish Patel, owner of Komal Wine and Liquor, said he's happy for the winner and the business.

"We opened in 2015 and have become a popular convenience store in the neighborhood. In fact, all of our customers are locals who we see on a regular basis," he said.

Patel said he's not sure who the winner may be, but may find out soon as he knows all of his regulars.

"I'm sure the winner will come into the store to share the news with us, and we can't wait! We are so excited for them."

For selling the winning ticket, Komal Wine and Liquor will receive a one percent bonus of the prize amount, or just over $31,000. Patel said he plans to reinvest the bonus back into the business.

The Ultimate Diamond Jackpot Fast Play game is a progressive game that starts at $75,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide, both in-store and online, until it is won.

Lottery winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. Players are also encouraged to write their name on the back of their winning ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to redeem their prize.