Fans to brave cold as Bears take on Rams in NFC Divisional Playoffs

The focus is going to be on Soldier Field Sunday night as the Chicago Bears take on the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Despite dangerously bitter cold in Chicago, fans will be braving the temperatures to cheer on the Bears. And some will be paying top dollar to do so.

If you feel like shelling out almost $30,000, there are seats in the second row at Soldier Field for that price tag. For something slightly cheaper, the lowest-priced seats started at about $400 as of Sunday morning, depending on the source.

It won't just be Soldier Field that will be hard to get into Sunday night. Anywhere with a TV in the city will be packed too.

In Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood, the watch party at the Ramova Theatre, 3520 S. Halsted St., is sold out. The venue is hosting an indoor tailgate, and is expecting about 1,000 fans to show up.

They are hoping for a Bears victory for what will be their biggest watch party yet, and they are hoping to make the party bigger each time.

"If we have a Super Bowl, you can bet there is going to be a massive party here and probably the biggest one we have had so far," said Ramova Theatre founder Tyler Nevius.

The Bears have put out a safety update for fans. They are allowing people to bring blankets, and fans can also wear battery-operated clothing.

Warming shelters will be available on the lower level of Soldier Field, along with warm refreshments throughout the stadium.