Ramova Theater hosting Bears vs. Rams game watch party Sunday as ticket prices soar

Ramova Theater in Bridgeport is setting up for a Bears vs. Rams watch party for thousands of fans Sunday.

The theater opened a side stage for last weekend's playoffs game against the Packers, expecting about 200 people but in the end tallying more than 250.

"I wish we had a bigger venue," said Emily Nevius, Ramova founder "But this is gonna be great because it's a great size. We can accommodate a ton of people and the energy in here is going to be outrageous."

For Saturday's party, they're moving to the main stage. The pit will be filled with chairs and high-top tables, food and drinks, and yard games on site.

Admission is free and open to all ages but they're taking reservations, with numbers ticking up as they spoke to CBS News Chicago.

If you want to go to the game Sunday, those numbers are ticking up too – when we checked Ticketmaster, the Bears' ticketing partner, the cheapest seats were going for $500, and most topped out at $2,500. Prices are being pushed sky-high by surging demand and desperation.

That combo means Bears fans are particularly vulnerable to scammers, who are suing technology to make fake websites faster than they can be pulled down.

"With the advent of the internet, and especially AI, the technology there, they could build a website in 90 seconds or less to make it look real, authentic, and look like a Fortune 500 company," said Better Business Bureau CEO and President Steve Bernas. "And as AI advances, so do the technology and the scammers that use it to their advantage."

And Ramova staff said if previous experience is any indicator, they expect fans to fill their venue.

"At the end of the game, nobody around you is a stranger. Everyone is hugging everyone else," Nevius said.

Doors open at Ramova at 2 p.m. ahead of the 5:30 p.m. kickoff. They said they're already saving space for another event Super Bowl Sunday, with their fingers crossed to get to keep cheering on the bears. But if the Bears' playoffs run should end, they'll market as a Bad Bunny halftime show party.