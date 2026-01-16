Bears fans near and far fired up for Sunday's playoff matchup vs. Rams

Bears fans near and far are fired up for Sunday, whether they'll be cheering on the team at Soldier Field, at home, or at their favorite bar.

The Bears have been chasing another championship for 40 years since winning Super Bowl XX, and while a lot of fans feel a loose connection to the 1985 squad, one family will be forever tied to that iconic team.

Walk into John Meneghini's Bears cave in suburban Woodrdige, and you are instantly transported back to 1985; from the coffee table covered with Sports Illustrated magazines stuck in time to the memorabilia celebrating the Bears' last Super Bowl win

His family even sat down recently to relive Super Bowl XX.

"The Bears haven't won a Super Bowl since I was born," he said.

He was born Jan. 26, 1986, the same day the Bears won their only Super Bowl. John's parents, Mary and Larry, had to cancel their big Super Bowl party that night, because Super John – as they still call him – arrived two weeks early.

"My late mother always called him Super John," Larry said.

Of course, the family credited John with the Bears' big win.

Meantime, more than 2,000 miles from Soldier Field, in Los Angeles, where the Rams play, Chicago Bears bars are having a moment.

"Now lines lines are down the block. I think the last game, we had probably 400 people," said Tiny's Hi-Dive co-owner John Grondorf.

From Chicago transplants to visitors - the Monsters of the Boardwalk as they call themselves – Bears fans in L.A. watch all the action at Slip Bar in Redondo Beach

"We have an entire Chicago Bears-themed menu and drink specials all named after players and coaches. So it's just, it's a ton of fun," Amy Bierly said.

On Sunday at Tiny's Hi-Dive, customers can leave their Rams jerseys at home. Bears gear is required to get in.

"We're all about Bears and we want community, and all Chicago Bears fans," Grondorf said. "We really enjoy the camaraderie and people visiting from Chicago."

Grondorf and Bierly are both originally from the Chicago area, and for what it's worth, they said the cold weather on Sunday will definitely impact the Rams and help the Bears at Soldier Field.