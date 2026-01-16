How to watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears game in the NFC Divisional Playoffs

After both teams rallied in the 4th quarter to win in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs, the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams face off on Sunday in a NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The No. 2 seeded Bears host the No. 5 Rams at 5:30 p.m. CT on Sunday in a game featuring star quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Matthew Stafford.

The Bears won the NFC North title and enter the game with a 12-6 record. The Rams finished second in the NFC West to snag a Wild Card berth and enter the game with a 13-5 record.

Where can you watch the Packers vs. Bears game?

Fans can watch the Rams vs. Bears game on TV on NBC or stream it on Peacock. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT.

Fans also can stream the game on the NFL+ app on phones and other mobile devices.

Bears vs. Rams history

The Bears and Rams have played each other 97 times since 1937, including two playoff matchups, with the Bears holding a 55-39-3 advantage.

The last time the Bears played the Rams was in Week 4 of the 2024 regular season, when Chicago beat Los Angeles 24-18 at Soldier Field.

Sunday's game is only the third time the two teams have faced off in the playoffs. The Bears shut out the Rams 24-0 in the 1986 NFC Championship Game en route to their Super Bowl XX victory over the Patriots. In 1950, the Rams beat the Bears 24-14 in the NFC divisional playoff game.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Steelers vs. Bears game?

The Rams enter the game as 4.5-point favorites in the latest odds from DraftKings. The over/under for total points scored is 51.5 points.

How did the Bears and Rams do in the Wild Card Round?

The Bears are coming off a historic come-from-behind victory over the NFC North Division rival Packers in the Wild Card round. The Bears scored 25 points in the 4th quarter to rally from a 21-6 deficit to beat the Packers 31-27.

They were just the third team in NFL history to score 25 or more points in the 4th quarter of a playoff game. Quarterback Caleb Williams set a franchise record for passing yards in a playoff game in the victory with 361, kicker Cairo Santos had the longest field goal in Bears' playoff history with a 51-yarder, and tight end Colston Loveland set rookie and tight end team records with 137 receiving yards.

The Rams are coming off a winning rally of their own, after the Carolina Panthers took a 24-20 lead early in the 4th quarter of their playoff matchup. Stafford put the Rams ahead 27-24 with 8:47 to go with a touchdown pass to running back Kyren Williams. The Panthers took the lead back a few drives later, with Bryce Young connecting with wide receiver Jalen Coker to put Carolina up 31-27 with 2:39 to go.

Stafford put the Rams ahead for good with 38 seconds left when he threw a 19-yard touchdown to tight end Colby Parkinson for the 34-31 win.

Injury reports for Rams vs. Bears game

The Bears will be without starting middle linebacker T.J. Edwards and starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo for the rest of the postseason after both were injured in the Packers game. Trapilo injured his patellar tendon and Edwards broke his left leg.

Backup defensive back Nick McCloud has been ruled out for the Bears with a groin injury. Wide receiver Rome Odunze is listed as questionable with a foot injury that forced him to miss five games at the end of the regular season. He practiced in full on Friday and is expected to play. Linebacker and special teams ace Jalen Reeves-Maybin is listed as questionable with a back injury. Cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, and defensive lineman Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who all missed the Packers game with concussions are in line to return, and do not have an injury designation for the game.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to start despite spraining a finger in his throwing hand in their win over the Panthers in the Wild Card round. He has practiced in full all week. Backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn't practice on Thursday and Friday because of a back injury, but is expected to be ready to go if needed.

Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson will start on Sunday, after missing the last three games with an ankle injury. Wide receiver and kick returner Jordan Whittington also will play after missing the Wild Card game with a knee injury.