Family of Chicago assistant principal Abnerd Joseph want charges filed against his shooter

Family of Chicago assistant principal Abnerd Joseph want charges filed against his shooter
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A rally for a beloved assistant principal who was shot and killed in his downtown condo building was held in Chicago.

The family of Abnerd Joseph is demanding charges from the state's attorney against the man who pulled the trigger.

Police never arrested him, because they believe the licensed gun owner acted in self-defense.

"Our brother's life was taken. It's been five months. We've been more than patient. We need charges filed," said his brother Jay Charles. 

Joseph was the Assistant Principal at Intrinsic High School's downtown Chicago campus.

Police said they're still investigating the September shooting.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 7:00 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

