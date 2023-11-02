Family: Why have there been no charges in shooting that killed Chicago assistant principal?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been nearly two months since a Chicago assistant school principal was shot and killed in his downtown condo building.

No charges have been filed in the death of 32-year-old Abnerd Joseph, and his family is now asking why.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, a fellow resident at the condo building was brought in by police for questioning. But the 45-year-old licensed gun owner was later released.

Now, Joseph's family is pushing for accountability.

"We, as Abnerd's family, we're demanding the truth into what happened into Abnerd Joseph," said Joseph's brother, Jay Charles.

Joseph lived in The Legacy at Millennium Park condos, at 60 E. Monroe St. just off Michigan Avenue. Across the street on Thursday, a family and community demanded answers on why the beloved assistant high school principal was shot and killed inside his condo building by another resident.

"We still haven't got any answers into how my brother got murdered; why he got murdered," said Charles.

"Why did this person feel like death was the only answer for my brother?" added another brother, Bryan Bienaime.

Joseph joined Intrinsic High School Downtown, 79 W. Monroe St., in 2022. He previously taught in Atlanta, and was a graduate of Florida State University.

Shanekah Polk's daughter attends Intrinsic.

"He only spoke positively. He smiled," Polk said. "He was very enthusiastic and exuberant about the children. He had such a positive attitude."

Chicago Police were called to the building a little after 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 - where they found Joseph on the 48th floor with several gunshot wounds. Family says he lived on the 29th floor.

It's unclear what led to the shooting. But according to the police report, Joseph was seen pounding on doors and was asked to stop by several residents. Joseph allegedly struck the doorman and another tenant.

Sources told CBS 2 the shooter, also a resident and licensed concealed carry holder, revealed he had a gun and shot Joseph several times.

"If there was any kind of disturbance, that's what the city of Chicago has 911 for," said community activist Justin Blake.

"That sounds completely out of character," added Bienaime. "My brother was not a violent person."

The Chicago Police Department says its investigation into the case is still ongoing. Meanwhile, Joseph's family has obtained an attorney to try to track down some of those answers to their questions.

