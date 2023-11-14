Families of fallen CFD firefighters get the help they need

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "We have to do better." Those are the words of a seasoned Chicago Fire Department captain following the loss of a fourth Chicago firefighter this year.

Capt. Tony Martin sat down Tuesday with CBS 2's Noel Brennan to share how firefighters are grieving -- and how one charitable organization is helping.

"I can never remember a period of time like this in the city of Chicago. I think it's hard for every member of this department -- firefighter, paramedic, it doesn't matter. I've seen it all," said Martin. "Yesterday was hard."

Almost 35 years on the job doesn't make a hard day any easier for Capt. Martin, after firefighter and EMT Drew Price died Monday fighting a fire in Lincoln Park on Monday.

He fell through a light shaft on the roof of a building.

"You know how serious he took his job and how proud he was of his job," Martin said.

That was a trait Price shared with three other firefighters lost this year: Kevin Ward, Jermaine Pelt, and Jan Tchoryk.

Four times, flags have been lowered. Four times, bunting has been raised. That's four times too many for one department.

"This shouldn't happen. It shouldn't happen," Martin said. "We have to get better as a department. We have to."

Since 2007, Martin has helped lead the EMWQ Retirees', Widows', and Children's Assistance Fund. Martin is the organization's secretary.

"There isn't a widow that is at or below poverty that we don't provide some level of support for," he said.

The charitable organization raises money to benefit families of fallen firefighters.

"Looking in the eyes of the family is tough," Martin said. "You know, I mean, it's really tough."

The list of loved ones in need is growing faster than a fire captain could imagine.

"I've never seen this amount of tragedy in this short span of time," Martin said.

But help will be here on hard days and every day after.

"We were there yesterday, we're here today, and we're going to be there tomorrow," Martin said.